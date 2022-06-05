Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). Mesoblast posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesoblast.
Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 921.09%.
Shares of MESO opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $431.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.05. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mesoblast
Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.
