Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). Mesoblast posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 921.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MESO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of MESO opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $431.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.05. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

