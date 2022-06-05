Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nerdy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.18). Nerdy posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 170%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nerdy will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nerdy.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $843,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,379,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,967.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 339,500 shares of company stock worth $914,470. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 76,776 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 760,917 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 538,784 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRDY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.87. 648,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. Nerdy has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $456.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

