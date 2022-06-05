Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) to announce sales of $2.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $3.60 million. Repare Therapeutics posted sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 660.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $11.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.35 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $16.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

RPTX opened at $13.13 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $550.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

