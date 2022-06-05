Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. TechnipFMC posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,651 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,550,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,585 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.88.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

