Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.00. TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE FTI opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 21.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,550,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,585 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 89.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.