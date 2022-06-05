Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) to report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Timken reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,797,000 after buying an additional 380,333 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 23.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after buying an additional 557,534 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,030,000 after buying an additional 360,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Timken by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,110,000 after purchasing an additional 72,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

