Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) will announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $99.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.37. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

