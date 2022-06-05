Zacks: Analysts Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $237.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.08 million and the highest is $245.30 million. Albany International posted sales of $234.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $938.42 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.57 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Albany International by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Albany International by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

