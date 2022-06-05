Zacks: Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

NYSE AEO opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after buying an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $22,096,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

