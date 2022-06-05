Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.17 Million

Brokerages predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) will announce $261.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.30 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $251.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of ABCB opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $57.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.