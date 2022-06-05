Zacks: Analysts Expect Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amplitude.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMPL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $18.54 on Friday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Amplitude by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 164,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude (Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplitude (AMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.