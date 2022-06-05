Zacks: Analysts Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) will post $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.14%.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

