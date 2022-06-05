Zacks: Analysts Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,618 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,541. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.77.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

