Zacks: Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.68. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.09%.

In other news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,672,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,050,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after buying an additional 50,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after buying an additional 42,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

