Zacks: Analysts Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.17. Masco reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Masco by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Masco has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.