Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) to Announce $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ocwen Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $0.75. Ocwen Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11,300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocwen Financial.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.65. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocwen Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other Ocwen Financial news, EVP George T. Henley purchased 1,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.28 per share, with a total value of $50,054.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $92,676.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques J. Busquet purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $28,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,708.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,200 shares of company stock worth $162,727. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 4,068.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 107.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OCN opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

