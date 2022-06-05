Zacks: Analysts Expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) to report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

PBLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Panbela Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA opened at $1.40 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

