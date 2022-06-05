Zacks: Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.77 Million

Brokerages expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) will report $81.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.70 million. QCR posted sales of $62.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $314.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.00 million to $322.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $361.57 million, with estimates ranging from $356.40 million to $369.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. QCR has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $6,402,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $4,839,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in QCR by 44.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in QCR by 24.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

