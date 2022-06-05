Zacks: Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.94. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 3,341,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,461,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 177.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 1,039,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,600,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 745,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 63,935.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 534,498 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.