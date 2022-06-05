Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Bilibili reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

