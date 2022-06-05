Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.03 Million

Analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) will report $237.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $224.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $999.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $986.03 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.90 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMLS shares. StockNews.com cut Cumulus Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research started coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cumulus Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

CMLS stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

In other Cumulus Media news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $187,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 118.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

