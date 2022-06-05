Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.20 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

NYSE GOL opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 240,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

