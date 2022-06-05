Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will report $71.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.90 million and the highest is $72.60 million. Heska posted sales of $64.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $287.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.12 million to $287.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $331.38 million, with estimates ranging from $329.97 million to $332.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Heska by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Heska by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Heska by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Heska by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $97.03 on Friday. Heska has a 52 week low of $82.92 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

