Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $9.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences posted sales of $8.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $42.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.36 million to $61.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.01 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 170.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,243 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 657.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

