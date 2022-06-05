Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) to report sales of $58.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $59.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $55.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $237.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.00 million to $237.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $255.60 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $258.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 900 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $73,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $219,454. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

