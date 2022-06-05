Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTAGet Rating) to report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGTA stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $74.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.25.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

