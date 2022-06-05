Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. Nokia Oyj reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOK. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.67) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.00 ($6.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.87.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 29,687,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,411,056. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,963 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

