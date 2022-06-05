Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 41.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

QUIK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic by 27.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuickLogic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.15. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

