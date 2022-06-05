Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.98 Million

Brokerages expect RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) to report $13.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.30 million and the highest is $24.54 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $11.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $63.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $73.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $122.92 million, with estimates ranging from $113.90 million to $130.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RVL Pharmaceuticals.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.45% and a negative return on equity of 100.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RVLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

RVLP opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $122.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

