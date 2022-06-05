Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.56. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.45 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after buying an additional 160,016 shares during the period.
Shares of TSEM stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
