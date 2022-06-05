Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.56. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.45 million.

TSEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after buying an additional 160,016 shares during the period.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

