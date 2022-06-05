Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. Two Harbors Investment reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $174,425.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,754.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $75,116.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,433,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 846,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 114,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 207,784 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.