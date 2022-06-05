Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) to announce $54.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $54.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $55.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $220.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.60 million to $223.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $242.40 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $243.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WASH shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. CWM LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $49.70 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $862.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

