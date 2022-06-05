Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.31. Webster Financial reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of WBS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,744. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,177,000 after buying an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

