Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will report $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.81 and the highest is $3.27. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $13.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $10.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WGO. Citigroup reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.99. 493,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

