Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $857.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $5.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.53. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

