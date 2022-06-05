Zacks: Brokerages Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

