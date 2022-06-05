Zacks: Brokerages Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPBGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.