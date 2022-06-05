Zacks: Brokerages Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.95 billion and the highest is $8.15 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $6.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $33.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.38 billion to $33.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.87 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

CBRE stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $426,873,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $347,784,000. Man Group plc grew its position in CBRE Group by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after acquiring an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

