Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTXGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognition Therapeutics.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ CGTX opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

