Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.90 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,383.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $18.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $133.05 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $141.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 1,995.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

SOLO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.51. 664,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,950,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 774,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,460,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 38.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 257,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 809,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,865 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.