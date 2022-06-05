Zacks: Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Announce $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.01. KB Home reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in KB Home by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in KB Home by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in KB Home by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $33.65 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.