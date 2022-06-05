Zacks: Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Announce $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.01. KB Home reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $10.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $10.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in KB Home by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in KB Home by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in KB Home by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $33.65 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.