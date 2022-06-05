Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spire Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spire Global.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported 0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.54. The company had revenue of 14.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 15.30 million.

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at 1.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.57. Spire Global has a 52 week low of 1.25 and a 52 week high of 19.50.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire Global (SPIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.