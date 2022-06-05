Zacks: Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Willdan Group posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

WLDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.65 million, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $712,272.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,739,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Willdan Group by 85.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 474,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 218,270 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,008 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,513,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Willdan Group by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 87,793 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

