Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) and Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Financial Review

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) and Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Amadeus IT Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $54.13 million N/A -$129.72 million ($4.34) -3.16 Amadeus IT Group $3.16 billion 8.63 -$168.47 million ($0.33) -183.48

Zealand Pharma A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amadeus IT Group. Amadeus IT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zealand Pharma A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Amadeus IT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S -371.30% -83.54% -60.97% Amadeus IT Group -4.70% -1.29% -0.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Amadeus IT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zealand Pharma A/S and Amadeus IT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amadeus IT Group 3 2 3 0 2.00

Summary

Amadeus IT Group beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management. The company's pipeline includes Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for congenital hyperinsulinism. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Beta Bionics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Amadeus IT Group (Get Rating)

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes, such as reservations, inventory management, and departure control. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, distribution, regional support, data processing, intermediation, consulting, installation of industrial machinery and equipment, and information technology services; financial activities; and e-commerce business. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, road and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, and ground handlers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

