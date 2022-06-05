Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $243.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.68 million. Zumiez posted sales of $268.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.57. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.