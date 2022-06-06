$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Coty posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on COTY. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

In other Coty news, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 14.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after buying an additional 513,004 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Coty by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coty by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 245,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 91,640 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY opened at $7.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.38. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.12.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

