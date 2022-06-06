$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Computer Task Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,246. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $137.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

