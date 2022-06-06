$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. U.S. Silica reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 258.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 35.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth $792,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.52 and a beta of 2.74.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

