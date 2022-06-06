-$0.25 EPS Expected for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ORMP. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 215,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORMP stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 40,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,023. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.