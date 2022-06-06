$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.24. Atlassian reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.83.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,744. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.09. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

