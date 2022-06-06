$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 156,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 124,543 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,952,000. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,607. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

